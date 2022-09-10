Update Notes v0.1.12

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed player not receiving a medal when their time is equal to the required medal time
Level Editor:
- Validate map before uploading to workshop (check for missing start points, checkpoints, etc.)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes:
Level Editor:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update