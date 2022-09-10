 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Force Playtest update for 10 September 2022

Update Notes v0.1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9490853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed player not receiving a medal when their time is equal to the required medal time

Level Editor:

  • Validate map before uploading to workshop (check for missing start points, checkpoints, etc.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2105281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link