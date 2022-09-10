- Game window now has an appropriate icon.
- When zooming the map with the mouse wheel, the zoom is centered on the cursor.
- The Orbital Vagabond station can no longer be attacked. Collecting the resource in its orbit space should work correctly.
- Undo button can be clicked during the "Choose Battle or Peace" dialog.
- Hint text at the bottom of the screen will no longer suggest that you can Colonize when you can't.
- Prevented a bug that could allow the Power Card dialog to close while choosing a battle card, leading to a soft lock.
Empires of the Void II update for 10 September 2022
Version 2.4 Patch Notes
