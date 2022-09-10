 Skip to content

Empires of the Void II update for 10 September 2022

Version 2.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9490818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game window now has an appropriate icon.
  • When zooming the map with the mouse wheel, the zoom is centered on the cursor.
  • The Orbital Vagabond station can no longer be attacked. Collecting the resource in its orbit space should work correctly.
  • Undo button can be clicked during the "Choose Battle or Peace" dialog.
  • Hint text at the bottom of the screen will no longer suggest that you can Colonize when you can't.
  • Prevented a bug that could allow the Power Card dialog to close while choosing a battle card, leading to a soft lock.

