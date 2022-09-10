 Skip to content

PerformVR update for 10 September 2022

v1.24: Add Opus and M4a support

Build 9490805

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PerformVR v1.24 now supports all of these music container formats:

  • OGG
  • MP3
  • AAC
  • FLAC
  • WAV
  • WMA
  • AC3
  • OPUS (new)
  • M4A (new)
  • Phr00t

