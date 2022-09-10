v1.24: Add Opus and M4a support

PerformVR v1.24 now supports all of these music container formats:
- OGG
- MP3
- AAC
- FLAC
- WAV
- WMA
- AC3
- OPUS (new)
- M4A (new)
- Phr00t
Changed files in this update