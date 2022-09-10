Secret Update

This patch contains a number of fixes and some responses to player feedback. The most notable of which being the bathhouse in Grevenfel. If you would like to see your progress on the secret collectables or find hints on where the ones you have missed there is no better place to clear your head.

CHANGES

-Adjusted some secrets to be easier to find

-Fixed some tile errors

-New character added

-Those who miss out on rescuing a certain someone in time will now get to see something special.

-Typos.

ON THE LIST

-Disable boss cutscenes in Hollow

-Same frame bounce and grab animation bug

-Some issues with instant text

-Polish dodgeball a bit

-Add run toggle option

Thanks for the love and support. We are thrilled with how much everyone is enjoying the game so far. Have a great weekend.

-Mhinbron