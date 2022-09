Share · View all patches · Build 9490705 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 15:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Here an important updates to ease the newcomers' arrival into the Tennis Elbow series : it features a tutorial going over all the gameplay basics..!

Note : please provide feedback if you think some things could be improved. :-)

ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===