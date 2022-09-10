202209102315

-
Cancel the general attack mechanism command in the setting. Adjust to the command. The new version can configure general attack skills by itself.
-
The binding effect is adjusted to be effective in the candidate queue.
-
Main menu interface adjustment. Add the general attack mechanism setting instruction.
-
Add a copy of the Allied forces of the three countries. Three week eyes open.
-
Create Taichung's new melting instruction. It needs the protagonist to reach level 100 to start.
-
Seven colors order reward changed to advanced crystal soul * 1;
-
Experience gained from using genuine Qi pill increased to 25%
-
Fixed the problem that was still displayed after the task of cleaning up boulders and visiting Zhou Yu was completed. (what has passed before does not count)
-
The peripheral eye does not empty the harem bonus effect.
-
Items and equipment window adjustment.
-
Anti riot formula changed. 100 anti riot is no longer completely immune to critical strike.
Attacker critical hit - target resistance = final critical hit rate%. For example: 200-100 = 100
Attacker's critical damage (100 + target's resistance to critical damage 200) = final critical damage multiple% e.g.: 300 / (100 + 0 * 200) = 3
Changed files in this update