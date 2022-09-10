 Skip to content

江山如画 update for 10 September 2022

202209102315

江山如画 update for 10 September 2022

202209102315

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Cancel the general attack mechanism command in the setting. Adjust to the command. The new version can configure general attack skills by itself.

  2. The binding effect is adjusted to be effective in the candidate queue.

  3. Main menu interface adjustment. Add the general attack mechanism setting instruction.

  4. Add a copy of the Allied forces of the three countries. Three week eyes open.

  5. Create Taichung's new melting instruction. It needs the protagonist to reach level 100 to start.

  6. Seven colors order reward changed to advanced crystal soul * 1;

  7. Experience gained from using genuine Qi pill increased to 25%

  8. Fixed the problem that was still displayed after the task of cleaning up boulders and visiting Zhou Yu was completed. (what has passed before does not count)

  9. The peripheral eye does not empty the harem bonus effect.

  10. Items and equipment window adjustment.

  11. Anti riot formula changed. 100 anti riot is no longer completely immune to critical strike.

Attacker critical hit - target resistance = final critical hit rate%. For example: 200-100 = 100

Attacker's critical damage (100 + target's resistance to critical damage 200) = final critical damage multiple% e.g.: 300 / (100 + 0 * 200) = 3

