Some quality of life improvements have been added to the game:

Added a feature to "halt" the game. You can use the shop, but the game will be effectively paused. Default hotkey is W on the keyboard

Added a feature to view and edit hotkeys in options menu

Added the ability to hide the upgrade screen to view the field

Adjusted meta upgrades to be easier to obtain

Shop will automatically be open at the start of a run

Thank you for playing!