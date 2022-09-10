 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zedfest update for 10 September 2022

0.803 EA-Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9490576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.803 with some minor changes and fixes!

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the total amount of Zeds to kill per wave were too many after a while. This is now fixed. Total Zed amount increases until Wave 15 or a maximum of 420 Zeds, whichever comes first.
  • Optimized and fixed up some collision isues the new map, The Neighborhood.
  • Fixed an issue where you could place a Traps n' goodie in the air when pointing at a nearby player.
  • Fixed some issues where spamming Left mouse Button (LMB) when having a melee weapon would make the player spasm out.
  • Fixed an issue when if a new player joins game already in progress, the cameras would appear working in their locations even though they have been shot down.
  • Fixed an issue with the Character selection text wrapping.
  • Fixed an issue where players changing their character in a server would still show the old character for players joining later.
  • Fixed an issue where all drops (Zed-cola, ammo etc) would have a white light instead of their corresponding color (green, blue etc) for players joining a game already in progress.
  • Fixed an issue where you could shoot down a camera with a weapon, and gain score one more time if using an explosive.
  • Fixed the Loadout info board not showing current weapon when clicking Primary, secondary etc. In the Customization menu.
  • Fixed the Name/HP/Armor over the head of players not showing correctly for a late joining player.

Changes:

  • Parrying no longer puts the player into walking mode. Only when the player starts to block (0,6 sec after holding RMB).
  • Bonebreaker's Bio Chainsaw's damage output have been increased. It is now a more viable option than before.

Added:

  • Added a Lock-on sound for the Homing Zed CabOOmer and the Homing Brick!
  • Unofficial support for 6/12 player multiplayer through cheatcode.

See you in Zedfest Universe!

Changed files in this update

Zed Fest Main Depot 1037081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link