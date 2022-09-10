0.803 EA-Update

Version 0.803 with some minor changes and fixes!
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the total amount of Zeds to kill per wave were too many after a while. This is now fixed. Total Zed amount increases until Wave 15 or a maximum of 420 Zeds, whichever comes first.
- Optimized and fixed up some collision isues the new map, The Neighborhood.
- Fixed an issue where you could place a Traps n' goodie in the air when pointing at a nearby player.
- Fixed some issues where spamming Left mouse Button (LMB) when having a melee weapon would make the player spasm out.
- Fixed an issue when if a new player joins game already in progress, the cameras would appear working in their locations even though they have been shot down.
- Fixed an issue with the Character selection text wrapping.
- Fixed an issue where players changing their character in a server would still show the old character for players joining later.
- Fixed an issue where all drops (Zed-cola, ammo etc) would have a white light instead of their corresponding color (green, blue etc) for players joining a game already in progress.
- Fixed an issue where you could shoot down a camera with a weapon, and gain score one more time if using an explosive.
- Fixed the Loadout info board not showing current weapon when clicking Primary, secondary etc. In the Customization menu.
- Fixed the Name/HP/Armor over the head of players not showing correctly for a late joining player.
Changes:
- Parrying no longer puts the player into walking mode. Only when the player starts to block (0,6 sec after holding RMB).
- Bonebreaker's Bio Chainsaw's damage output have been increased. It is now a more viable option than before.
Added:
- Added a Lock-on sound for the Homing Zed CabOOmer and the Homing Brick!
- Unofficial support for 6/12 player multiplayer through cheatcode.
See you in Zedfest Universe!
