LEZ update for 10 September 2022

0.6.0 Patch notes + new exclusive song

What's new?

  • New patch notes for new updates in-game

  • Insta death on fail mod is now available

  • The loading animation when starting the game was deleted

  • New save and load system with a new format

  • New dead screen in the gameplay

  • Option to change the local offset (value that will be used only for the song you are playing)

  • Some changes in the code was made (not visually noticeable)

  • Discord Rich Presence is now compatible with macOS

  • Discord SDK was changed (future features are coming soon)

  • And new songs:

    • Hate by Sacuna
    • Watch Out (Kioshi remix) by ELEPS & Hookington
    • 2010 by GRGE
For more info, check the change log

Also, there's a new exclusive song of the game, you can check our latest release of our new label!

