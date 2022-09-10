0.6.0 Patch notes + new exclusive song

What's new?
New patch notes for new updates in-game
Insta death on fail mod is now available
The loading animation when starting the game was deleted
New save and load system with a new format
New dead screen in the gameplay
Option to change the local offset (value that will be used only for the song you are playing)
Some changes in the code was made (not visually noticeable)
Discord Rich Presence is now compatible with macOS
Discord SDK was changed (future features are coming soon)
And new songs:
- Hate by Sacuna
- Watch Out (Kioshi remix) by ELEPS & Hookington
- 2010 by GRGE
For more info, check the change log
Also, there's a new exclusive song of the game, you can check our latest release of our new label!
