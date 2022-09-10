0.6.0 Patch notes + new exclusive song

New patch notes for new updates in-game

Insta death on fail mod is now available

The loading animation when starting the game was deleted

New save and load system with a new format

New dead screen in the gameplay

Option to change the local offset (value that will be used only for the song you are playing)

Some changes in the code was made (not visually noticeable)

Discord Rich Presence is now compatible with macOS

Discord SDK was changed (future features are coming soon)