Sept 9th - Lost Fables

The underworld dungeon gate is now connected the land of the ancient fable beats! Travel to the mythical land, and unravel the fable beasts secrets and claim their legendary powers! We have also balanced many of our bosses' and monsters' damage, (mostly reduce their damage by half.) As well as changing Troth's mechanics. As a special bonus, for empty event this week, all raid bosses will be giving out 200% of the usual exp. ;)

ps. Sorry for delaying the this patch for one week due to our bigbug admin caught the Covid flu lol

Patch Notes v7.87

Revert Demon Slum and OPW back to default theme and temporary close the event shop.

Added new dungeon: Lost Fable (accessible via dungeon gate in Purgatory Gate.)

Added 5 new dungeon bosses: Fable Kiren, Fable Gabil, Fable Kuchorn, Fable Naka, and Fable Garuda.

-Added 4 new material drops from Lost Fable: KirenStone, GabilStone, KunchornStone, NakaStone, and GarudaStone.

