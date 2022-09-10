Sept 9th - Lost Fables

The underworld dungeon gate is now connected the land of the ancient fable beats! Travel to the mythical land, and unravel the fable beasts secrets and claim their legendary powers! We have also balanced many of our bosses' and monsters' damage, (mostly reduce their damage by half.) As well as changing Troth's mechanics. As a special bonus, for empty event this week, all raid bosses will be giving out 200% of the usual exp. ;)
ps. Sorry for delaying the this patch for one week due to our bigbug admin caught the Covid flu lol
Patch Notes v7.87
Revert Demon Slum and OPW back to default theme and temporary close the event shop.
Added new dungeon: Lost Fable (accessible via dungeon gate in Purgatory Gate.)
Added 5 new dungeon bosses: Fable Kiren, Fable Gabil, Fable Kuchorn, Fable Naka, and Fable Garuda.
-Added 4 new material drops from Lost Fable: KirenStone, GabilStone, KunchornStone, NakaStone, and GarudaStone.
Added a new accessory to Lost Fable's collector shop, KirenAmulet : Accessory that gives 6s 23% hp regen when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)
Added a new accessory to Lost Fable's collector shop, GabilAmulet : Accessory that gives 6s 13% phyUp and magUp when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)
Added a new accessory to Lost Fable's collector shop, KunchornAmulet : Accessory that gives 6s barrier with hlg(33) hp when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)
Added a new accessory to Lost Fable's collector shop, NakaAmulet : Accessory that inflict 6s aoe tal(33) venom when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)
Added a new accessory to Lost Fable's collector shop, GarudaAmulet: Accessory that deal 4x thunder tal(75) m.dmg to enemies when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)
Added a new anima to Lost Fable conquest: Lost Fable I-IV : Return 3-9 % MMP every time a skill is used.
Added new Lost Fable Dungeon's conquest.
Reduce Omicron's spawn rate from 23% to 13%.
Reduce many bosses' damages by half.
Updated all dungeon's collector shop to give out trade card (required to connnect to their shop from outside dungeon next week.).
Update trade cards icon:
Fixed SSS tab that doesn't appear after use summon altar.
Fixed issue where players can equip SSS in War Chamber or Dungeon Gate.
Fixed grey screen issue when players died in dungeon or campaign for too long.
Balance many of Troth's skills reducing its cooldown.
Adjusted Troth 3rd row skill, CallOfQlwpdrt : Summon a goddess that heals allies (no structure) in 23m.
