Shield domes, UI fixes, ranking additions and more

21072022 patch notes
Additions
- Created drag and drop for ship slots, you can now switch ship slots by drag and drop (without animation for now)
- Added new shield generator defensive building
- All updates from the live game build
Reworks
- Gauss shotcannon now deals 22 damage (44 before) per shot
- Shipyard anti-building missile Volley size reduced to 3 (5 before) Damage increased to 80 (50 before)
- Cutter damage increased to 45
- 'Ratler' (medium weapon) renamed to Rattler Cannon to avoid further confusion with Rattler (heavy weapon). All players that had it unlocked will have it properly replaced
- Hunter Seekers now explode upon death damaging everything around
- Hunter Seekers will not ignore shields anymore. But will deal damage remaining after defeating the shield to the hull instead
- Eradicator's shield's now won't block projectiles, missiles and beams that misses them but hit the ship's body
- Ship self repairs will now work only outside the combat (10 sec since the last danage received)
- Reduced price for all self repair ships by 30 for light ships, 80 for medium ships and 300 for Heavy ships
- Fighter formation now properly sets last damage credit of their carrier on an enemy bomber or fighter formation
- CIWS now properly sets last damage credit of their owner unit on an enemy bomber or fighter formation
- Regular AOE explosion should now properly set attacker credit on an bomber or fighter formation
- CIWS and Fighters now can benefit from a rank of the ship they are stationed on
- Fighters now grant 150 + carrier rank exp bonus per craft shot down
- Bombers now grant 100 + carrier rank exp bonus per craft shot down
- Disabled separate resources storages
- Unlock menu now has 3 new items. Additional metal storage space, Additional power storage space and reset button for storage changes
- Resources text is now color coded. Icons color depends on if resource affinity is on or off
- Gave some Torpedo aiming 101 lessons to ship captains using WW2 submarine manuals knowledge of the ancient ones. Now they know how to lead their targets
- Added GUI cull mask for strategic unit icons and health bars. Resource panel, build/unlock/ability menu buttons, control buttons, tooltip, selected units thumbs now properly cull hp bars and strategic unit icons.
Fixes
- Fixed modding multiplayer capability
- Fixed fleet editor weapon description being too close to weapon stats in some cases
- Fixed Zabu boost lines generating another 'UFO' in the middle of the map
- Fixed Sunna tooltip
- Fixed shipyard anti building missile upgrade being disabled in a new if player unlocked it in a previous game
- Fixed bug preventing beams from dealing damage in some situation
- Hunter Seekers now should properly work in multiplayer
- Removed potential shield damage duplication. Made sure that damage vs shield will be calculated relative to the owners armor type
- Fixed Reinforcement beacon, Nano distributor and Repair station working before being completed
- Fixed turrets rotating like crazy when target out of range or dead
- Fixed turrets landing highly likely missing shots cause of firing before even aiming at target
- Fixed torpedo having too low speed
- Fixed objects behind the UI rewriting the UI tooltips
- Fixed tooltip override bug (when tooltip was shown for an object behind the hover target)
- Fixed issue preventing from putting selected units thumbs on the UI layer
- Fixed bug preventing HP bars to be shown for buildings
- Fixed unit strategic icons showing when GUI should be off
Performance
- Removed some excessive unit list iteration
Changed files in this update