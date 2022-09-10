 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare Playtest update for 10 September 2022

Shield domes, UI fixes, ranking additions and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9490447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

21072022 patch notes

Additions

  • Created drag and drop for ship slots, you can now switch ship slots by drag and drop (without animation for now)
  • Added new shield generator defensive building
  • All updates from the live game build

Reworks

  • Gauss shotcannon now deals 22 damage (44 before) per shot
  • Shipyard anti-building missile Volley size reduced to 3 (5 before) Damage increased to 80 (50 before)
  • Cutter damage increased to 45
  • 'Ratler' (medium weapon) renamed to Rattler Cannon to avoid further confusion with Rattler (heavy weapon). All players that had it unlocked will have it properly replaced
  • Hunter Seekers now explode upon death damaging everything around
  • Hunter Seekers will not ignore shields anymore. But will deal damage remaining after defeating the shield to the hull instead
  • Eradicator's shield's now won't block projectiles, missiles and beams that misses them but hit the ship's body
  • Ship self repairs will now work only outside the combat (10 sec since the last danage received)
  • Reduced price for all self repair ships by 30 for light ships, 80 for medium ships and 300 for Heavy ships
  • Fighter formation now properly sets last damage credit of their carrier on an enemy bomber or fighter formation
  • CIWS now properly sets last damage credit of their owner unit on an enemy bomber or fighter formation
  • Regular AOE explosion should now properly set attacker credit on an bomber or fighter formation
  • CIWS and Fighters now can benefit from a rank of the ship they are stationed on
  • Fighters now grant 150 + carrier rank exp bonus per craft shot down
  • Bombers now grant 100 + carrier rank exp bonus per craft shot down
  • Disabled separate resources storages
  • Unlock menu now has 3 new items. Additional metal storage space, Additional power storage space and reset button for storage changes
  • Resources text is now color coded. Icons color depends on if resource affinity is on or off
  • Gave some Torpedo aiming 101 lessons to ship captains using WW2 submarine manuals knowledge of the ancient ones. Now they know how to lead their targets
  • Added GUI cull mask for strategic unit icons and health bars. Resource panel, build/unlock/ability menu buttons, control buttons, tooltip, selected units thumbs now properly cull hp bars and strategic unit icons.

Fixes

  • Fixed modding multiplayer capability
  • Fixed fleet editor weapon description being too close to weapon stats in some cases
  • Fixed Zabu boost lines generating another 'UFO' in the middle of the map
  • Fixed Sunna tooltip
  • Fixed shipyard anti building missile upgrade being disabled in a new if player unlocked it in a previous game
  • Fixed bug preventing beams from dealing damage in some situation
  • Hunter Seekers now should properly work in multiplayer
  • Removed potential shield damage duplication. Made sure that damage vs shield will be calculated relative to the owners armor type
  • Fixed Reinforcement beacon, Nano distributor and Repair station working before being completed
  • Fixed turrets rotating like crazy when target out of range or dead
  • Fixed turrets landing highly likely missing shots cause of firing before even aiming at target
  • Fixed torpedo having too low speed
  • Fixed objects behind the UI rewriting the UI tooltips
  • Fixed tooltip override bug (when tooltip was shown for an object behind the hover target)
  • Fixed issue preventing from putting selected units thumbs on the UI layer
  • Fixed bug preventing HP bars to be shown for buildings
  • Fixed unit strategic icons showing when GUI should be off

Performance

  • Removed some excessive unit list iteration

