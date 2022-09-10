The Future of Employees

We are very excited about the connectivity between Gas Station Simulator, Road Diner Simulator and Motel Simulator and how these games will work together and influence each other in-game.

There is a lot of planing going into this endeavour and we come up with new ideas all the time.

It also gives us an opportunity to revisit existing game systems and improve them.

Employees are one such system that we are looking to revamp quite a bit. Especially for Motel Simulator our requirements and expectations are significantly higher than employees offer in Gas Station Simulator. One such an example is the need for more in-depth behaviours. For Road Diner Simulator on the other hand we want more attributes to nicely mimic situations where customers react differently to employees based on how they handle customers, how nice they are, etc.

While at it, we also want to add more depth to employees in general and are even toying with the idea to allow players to move their employees between games. Let’s say you just bought Road Diner Simulator and started playing. You could close some areas of your gas station for the time being and delegate one or two of your gas station employees to the diner until you get your diner to a more advanced stage.

This in turn requires us to make changes to employees in all of the games which is something we can all look forward to. Obviously such changes will also need to come with lots of improvements to how you can assign and manage employees so some of the issues voices by the community will be addressed here as well.

In case you aren’t aware, two games we are working on are Road Diner Simulator and Motel Simulator. While both are separate games, they are connected with each other and Gas Station Simulator. The road diner is just across the highway and the motel will be close to the side of the gas station. When you own any combinations of those games, they will work together.

For example: if you own Gas Station Simulator and are playing Road Diner Simulator, you will see your gas station the way you made it recreated at the other side of the highway and vice-versa. Additionally, the gas station, motel and diner will provide various bonuses to each other and influence not only existing game mechanics in the other games, but also content. That’s why we are so excited about making those work together.