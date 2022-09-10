 Skip to content

CHR$(143) update for 10 September 2022

Update notes for 1.26.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9490386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a regression bug when using keypad emulation... (messed up with the new keyboard configuration function!)
  • Added a warning in the introduction to explain that the game does not fill 100% of the screen due to its "pixel perfect" nature... (comment from evilmaster)

