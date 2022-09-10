Update, Version 20220910

The Sale will start in about 4 hours.

English

New enemy/pet: Skeleton Miner

They have a few levels of mining skills.

They appear in the Abandoned Mine of Queensmouth

They have their own item drop list. (It contains pickaxes.)

Replaced the WIP board in the Abandoned Mine is a story-related warning board.

Added a new system module to manage shared enemy group generate code.

Optimized the recipe generation code to make them easier to maintain.

Fixed a bug that the Skeleton Cultists may sometimes not have cultists gears in their drop lists.

简体中文

新的敌人/宠物：骷髅矿工

它们自带一定等级的挖矿技能。

它们会出现在王后镇的废弃的矿洞内。

它们有自己的物品掉落清单。（包含十字镐。）

替换了被废弃的矿洞中的施工中的告示板，改为了一个和故事剧情有关的警告板。

加入了一个新的系统模组来管理一些共用的敌方队伍生成代码。

优化了设计图生成代码，使它们更容易维护。

修复了一个造成骷髅邪教徒的掉落清单里有时不会出现邪教徒装备的bug。