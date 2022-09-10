DON'T STOP, YOU'LL DIE! 0.1.2 Minor Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9490359 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 12:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This was a fairly small update, with the main focus of adding more to the options menu, as well as some minor weapon and item shop tweaks.

The changes are as follows:

GAMEPLAY:

Enemy sprites now flash when damage is dealt to them.

Enemy Contact Damage and Bullet Damage lowered.

Fixed a bug that was causing enemies to deal double damage.

[Weapon Specific]

Deagle damaged and accuracy buffed.

All Weapon Damage and Accuracy has been more thoroughly tested and balanced.

Reduced recoil amounts for all guns.

ITEM SHOP:

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the shop to not reroll after each round.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the shop closing animation to cut out half way through playing.

Reduced the cost of re-rolling the item shop.

MISC:

All in-game sprites scale correctly to fit the selected aspect ratio.

Fixed a bug causing the sound effects to not play correctly.

Fixed a bug sometimes that stopped the player from quitting the game from the pause menu.

UI:

Options menu overhaul:

[Video]

Fullscreen toggle.

Window Resolution Sizing.

Graphics Quality (This doesn't do much currently, but the foundation is now there for more stuff).

[Audio]

Master Volume Slider.

Music Volume Slider.

SFX Volume Slider.

[Controls]

Keyboard Control Remapping.

[Accessibility]