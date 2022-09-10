DON'T STOP, YOU'LL DIE! 0.1.2 Minor Update!

This was a fairly small update, with the main focus of adding more to the options menu, as well as some minor weapon and item shop tweaks.
The changes are as follows:
GAMEPLAY:
- Enemy sprites now flash when damage is dealt to them.
- Enemy Contact Damage and Bullet Damage lowered.
- Fixed a bug that was causing enemies to deal double damage.
[Weapon Specific]
- Deagle damaged and accuracy buffed.
- All Weapon Damage and Accuracy has been more thoroughly tested and balanced.
- Reduced recoil amounts for all guns.
ITEM SHOP:
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the shop to not reroll after each round.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the shop closing animation to cut out half way through playing.
- Reduced the cost of re-rolling the item shop.
MISC:
- All in-game sprites scale correctly to fit the selected aspect ratio.
- Fixed a bug causing the sound effects to not play correctly.
- Fixed a bug sometimes that stopped the player from quitting the game from the pause menu.
UI:
- Options menu overhaul:
[Video]
- Fullscreen toggle.
- Window Resolution Sizing.
- Graphics Quality (This doesn't do much currently, but the foundation is now there for more stuff).
[Audio]
- Master Volume Slider.
- Music Volume Slider.
- SFX Volume Slider.
[Controls]
- Keyboard Control Remapping.
[Accessibility]
- Scanlines effect toggle.
- Screenshake toggle.
Changed files in this update