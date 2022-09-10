 Skip to content

DON'T STOP, YOU'LL DIE! update for 10 September 2022

DON'T STOP, YOU'LL DIE! 0.1.2 Minor Update!

Build 9490359

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This was a fairly small update, with the main focus of adding more to the options menu, as well as some minor weapon and item shop tweaks.

The changes are as follows:

GAMEPLAY:

  • Enemy sprites now flash when damage is dealt to them.
  • Enemy Contact Damage and Bullet Damage lowered.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing enemies to deal double damage.

[Weapon Specific]

  • Deagle damaged and accuracy buffed.
  • All Weapon Damage and Accuracy has been more thoroughly tested and balanced.
  • Reduced recoil amounts for all guns.

ITEM SHOP:

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the shop to not reroll after each round.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the shop closing animation to cut out half way through playing.
  • Reduced the cost of re-rolling the item shop.

MISC:

  • All in-game sprites scale correctly to fit the selected aspect ratio.
  • Fixed a bug causing the sound effects to not play correctly.
  • Fixed a bug sometimes that stopped the player from quitting the game from the pause menu.

UI:

  • Options menu overhaul:
    [Video]
  • Fullscreen toggle.
  • Window Resolution Sizing.
  • Graphics Quality (This doesn't do much currently, but the foundation is now there for more stuff).

[Audio]

  • Master Volume Slider.
  • Music Volume Slider.
  • SFX Volume Slider.

[Controls]

  • Keyboard Control Remapping.

[Accessibility]

  • Scanlines effect toggle.
  • Screenshake toggle.

Changed files in this update

