ORX update for 10 September 2022

v0.9.2.1

Build 9490337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

—fatigue system introduced (reduces time before ORX wave arrives when the player reshuffles his deck)
—ORX wave spawn times increased to counter balance fagitue
—defense penetration now works as a % (not as flat)
—same artifact drop in rewards removed
—several ORX spawn point bugs fixed
—rotate/confirm interaction reverted to 9.1 behavior

