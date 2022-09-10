—fatigue system introduced (reduces time before ORX wave arrives when the player reshuffles his deck)
—ORX wave spawn times increased to counter balance fagitue
—defense penetration now works as a % (not as flat)
—same artifact drop in rewards removed
—several ORX spawn point bugs fixed
—rotate/confirm interaction reverted to 9.1 behavior
v0.9.2.1
