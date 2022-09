Share · View all patches · Build 9490203 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Glad to hear everyone's having a good time at Club Low. Slipped in a hotfix for the weekend:

Various typos fixed

Text placement adjusted in a few places

Dice texture z-fighting for Linux and Steam Deck users addressed. If users are still having z-fighting issues, let me know in the forums.

You can post any future issues in the Steam forum, through the in-game bug submission button or directly at support-at-cosmod-dot-net.