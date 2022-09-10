 Skip to content

Breakthrough update for 10 September 2022

Update 1.20 -> 1.21

Build 9490093

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature:

  • Leveling up gives you access to random rewards with different tier of rarity.

Gameplay:

  • Leveling up no longer give health or mana back
  • Challenge room now have a 50% chance to give gold instead of an active item.
  • Monster spawn generation: randomized the monster density: -30% to +30%
  • Dodging close combat attack should feel more straightforward, because the attacks casting time are
    now consistent for a given monster. Therefore dodging the first boss is now less unfair.
  • Green Blob have an animation of attack
  • Green Blob attack now push the player back
  • Red Blod attack now push the player back
  • There is no longer a random bonus or malus to the drop rate of individual items.

Visual:

  • Updated visual SFX of First and Third boss Mana Reg. debuff.
  • Frenzy sound and animation slighlty improved
  • Added one frame to Demon attack.
  • Added one frame to Wolf Boss close combat attack.
  • Improved the head close combat attack.

Balance:

  • Hard difficulty: Nerfed clear blood heal power: +45% -> +30%
  • Buffed ant's projectile damage: +15% DPS
  • Buffed worm's projectile damage: +15% DPS
  • Curve of gold given by boss augmented (0.2 to 2) -> (0.2 to 3)
  • Rooms generation: greater chance to have small room
  • blood received is higher in Normal and Easy difficulty (+25%)
  • blood received lowered during frienzy ultra (-30%) and frienzy max (-50%)
  • Dumbell buff: strength per enemies stun +10% -> +15%
  • Slippers buff: attack speed per enemies loosing friction +16 -> +20
  • Removed room with only a active item chest ( to compensate for the level up rewards new feature )

Engine:

  • Optimizations on the entities drawings. Should help gain framerate on lower end hardware

Bug fix:

  • Fixed crashe that occured when dying as the same time of gathering an item
  • Launching clear blood when the timer for frenzy is almost expired will now correctly launch frenzy
  • Easy difficulty: blood dosen't degenerate super fast anymore (whoops).

