Update 1.20 -> 1.21

New Feature:
- Leveling up gives you access to random rewards with different tier of rarity.
Gameplay:
- Leveling up no longer give health or mana back
- Challenge room now have a 50% chance to give gold instead of an active item.
- Monster spawn generation: randomized the monster density: -30% to +30%
- Dodging close combat attack should feel more straightforward, because the attacks casting time are
now consistent for a given monster. Therefore dodging the first boss is now less unfair.
- Green Blob have an animation of attack
- Green Blob attack now push the player back
- Red Blod attack now push the player back
- There is no longer a random bonus or malus to the drop rate of individual items.
Visual:
- Updated visual SFX of First and Third boss Mana Reg. debuff.
- Frenzy sound and animation slighlty improved
- Added one frame to Demon attack.
- Added one frame to Wolf Boss close combat attack.
- Improved the head close combat attack.
Balance:
- Hard difficulty: Nerfed clear blood heal power: +45% -> +30%
- Buffed ant's projectile damage: +15% DPS
- Buffed worm's projectile damage: +15% DPS
- Curve of gold given by boss augmented (0.2 to 2) -> (0.2 to 3)
- Rooms generation: greater chance to have small room
- blood received is higher in Normal and Easy difficulty (+25%)
- blood received lowered during frienzy ultra (-30%) and frienzy max (-50%)
- Dumbell buff: strength per enemies stun +10% -> +15%
- Slippers buff: attack speed per enemies loosing friction +16 -> +20
- Removed room with only a active item chest ( to compensate for the level up rewards new feature )
Engine:
- Optimizations on the entities drawings. Should help gain framerate on lower end hardware
Bug fix:
- Fixed crashe that occured when dying as the same time of gathering an item
- Launching clear blood when the timer for frenzy is almost expired will now correctly launch frenzy
- Easy difficulty: blood dosen't degenerate super fast anymore (whoops).
