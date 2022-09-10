Update 0.19.0

This update breaks saved game compatibility so please start a new game. This will be a reoccuring theme for early playtests until a first save version is established.
Known Issues
- Golfers don't putt very well on sloped greens. This has been the case for a while as we've been working on more pressing issues. The next update aims to address this and so for the best possible playing experience it is advised that greens should be flattened using the terrain flattening tool.
Features
- Added green, orange and red tracer colors based on how well the shot was hit.
- Revamped shot analysis for players. Previously they would take an often unreasonable route to a hole. With this update a player analyses the course better and will aim for the middles of fairways and play to island greens a lot more accurately. This initial implementation establishes the framework for future rules to be added like staying away from water and other hazards.
Updates
- Updated grass to be less glossy.
Improvements
- Added a button in the options menu that opens the directory that contains the game logs.
- Changed the skip night button to be a toggle rather than a single click.
- Improved the day/night cycle to include a moon at night and an overall better looking skybox.
- Players now walk slower on slopes.
- Reworked the Steam Workshop window so you can see which saves are compatible with the current version of the game.
Fixes
- Fixed being unable to set a holes par to 3.
- Fixed continue button enabled when continue save is not compatible with the current version of the game.
- Fixed the names of the bush and pink bush.
- Fixed player name not being substituted for beauty message.
- Fixed prop under cursor not correct for beauty props.
- Fixed terrain tools operating too fast in higher game speeds.
- Fixed missing app icon.
- Fixed auto saves using scaled time and thus happening more often than you expect.
- Fixed green fee notification displaying in Sandbox mode.
Changed files in this update