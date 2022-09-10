 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 10 September 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.09.10 version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9490009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. The silver that can be obtained by escort in subsequent provinces has been increased again
  2. The casting probability of the hidden role of the strange smell task has been increased again

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed the bug that Mr. Lan Da's skills are not displayed
  2. Fixed the bug that the skill of wind and light dust does not display
  3. Fixed the bug that all monsters in the dream challenge are level 1
  4. Fixed a bug that some players can't click the "escort agency" button in the lower right corner to jump
  5. Fixed a bug that the automatic escort list will not change immediately after individual players switch escort agencies
  6. Fixed a bug that some players reappeared in the Jianghu after being defeated in Zhenyuan escort agency
  7. Fixed a bug that some players could not fight roving bandits
  8. Fixed a bug that some players could not resist feuds
  9. Fixed the bug that you can't break ties with worldly forces
  10. Fixed the bug that organizations that had been exterminated would still launch sneak attacks on us
  11. Fixed a bug that sometimes does not appear on the purchase document interface when unlocking the Shaanxi chief secretary

