[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.09.10 version update announcement

System optimization:
- The silver that can be obtained by escort in subsequent provinces has been increased again
- The casting probability of the hidden role of the strange smell task has been increased again
Bug repair:
- Fixed the bug that Mr. Lan Da's skills are not displayed
- Fixed the bug that the skill of wind and light dust does not display
- Fixed the bug that all monsters in the dream challenge are level 1
- Fixed a bug that some players can't click the "escort agency" button in the lower right corner to jump
- Fixed a bug that the automatic escort list will not change immediately after individual players switch escort agencies
- Fixed a bug that some players reappeared in the Jianghu after being defeated in Zhenyuan escort agency
- Fixed a bug that some players could not fight roving bandits
- Fixed a bug that some players could not resist feuds
- Fixed the bug that you can't break ties with worldly forces
- Fixed the bug that organizations that had been exterminated would still launch sneak attacks on us
- Fixed a bug that sometimes does not appear on the purchase document interface when unlocking the Shaanxi chief secretary
Changed files in this update