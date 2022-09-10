 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 September 2022

Patch 7

Share · View all patches · Build 9489960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapons: Frost Wand, Nature's Wand, Fire Wand
  • Gameplay Change: Added new weapon type Wands
  • Can dual weild wands
  • Can wear wand + Shield
  • can wear wand + Sword, each will attack individually
  • Changed so certain skills that were casing dual wield animation now cast single handed animation such as Light Shot, Blood Rush, Fire Rush, Venom Rush
  • Certain skills no longer have duel wield panelty, this is because these skills now are used with 1 hand instead of 2
  • Gameplay Change: Removed Staff weapon type from the game
  • Gameplay Change: Starting mana reduced from 150 to 125
  • Gameplay Change: Paladin Shield Defender skill now lasts 30 seconds instead of 15
  • Improvment: If pressed "B" with controller on Equipement menu, it goes to map menu now
  • Improvement: Added controller vibration
  • Improvement: Added controller vibration toggle to the controller settings in the main menu
    (source control until this point)
  • Balance: Gorilla jump attack that shoots ground on both sides is slower at start
  • Fix: Cursor disapears if using controller
  • Fix: Buying blessing from curse and blessing, gives options for correct blessings
  • Fix: When finished demo, screen goes to black slower
  • Fix: If you go back to main menu from any scene, Exit button was not working
  • Fix: Can now rebind correctly LMB and Xbox "B" button
  • Fix: Keyboard rebinding now has text "ESC - Cancel Rebinding" and Controller rebinding instructions were updated with "ESC" button
  • Fix: Final Boss Icon doesnt grow as much when selecting it
  • Fix: Stamina Curse now correctly named
  • Fix: Removed Quiver Slot from Equipment Menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
Depot 2103582
