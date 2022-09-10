- New Weapons: Frost Wand, Nature's Wand, Fire Wand
- Gameplay Change: Added new weapon type Wands
- Can dual weild wands
- Can wear wand + Shield
- can wear wand + Sword, each will attack individually
- Changed so certain skills that were casing dual wield animation now cast single handed animation such as Light Shot, Blood Rush, Fire Rush, Venom Rush
- Certain skills no longer have duel wield panelty, this is because these skills now are used with 1 hand instead of 2
- Gameplay Change: Removed Staff weapon type from the game
- Gameplay Change: Starting mana reduced from 150 to 125
- Gameplay Change: Paladin Shield Defender skill now lasts 30 seconds instead of 15
- Improvment: If pressed "B" with controller on Equipement menu, it goes to map menu now
- Improvement: Added controller vibration
- Improvement: Added controller vibration toggle to the controller settings in the main menu
- Balance: Gorilla jump attack that shoots ground on both sides is slower at start
- Fix: Cursor disapears if using controller
- Fix: Buying blessing from curse and blessing, gives options for correct blessings
- Fix: When finished demo, screen goes to black slower
- Fix: If you go back to main menu from any scene, Exit button was not working
- Fix: Can now rebind correctly LMB and Xbox "B" button
- Fix: Keyboard rebinding now has text "ESC - Cancel Rebinding" and Controller rebinding instructions were updated with "ESC" button
- Fix: Final Boss Icon doesnt grow as much when selecting it
- Fix: Stamina Curse now correctly named
- Fix: Removed Quiver Slot from Equipment Menu
