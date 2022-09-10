Build 0.18 notes

This update covers all patches between launch and version 0.18
- Accessibility option: Change game speed - current range between 0.75 - 1.25. This is alongside the other accessibility option which already existed: Turning off enemy projectiles
- Added option to hide "Dash ready" tutorial message
- Added button prompt to "Dash ready" tutorial message
- Tweaked formula to smooth out shield drop rates
- Cursor graphic is now hidden during gameplay
- Attempted fix to bug where game would freeze on black screen after restart
- Added support for Steam Deck input
- Buffed some weapons (ultimate orbitals & ultimate scatter guns)
