Void Scrappers Prologue update for 10 September 2022

Build 0.18 notes

Build 0.18 notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update covers all patches between launch and version 0.18

  • Accessibility option: Change game speed - current range between 0.75 - 1.25. This is alongside the other accessibility option which already existed: Turning off enemy projectiles
  • Added option to hide "Dash ready" tutorial message
  • Added button prompt to "Dash ready" tutorial message
  • Tweaked formula to smooth out shield drop rates
  • Cursor graphic is now hidden during gameplay
  • Attempted fix to bug where game would freeze on black screen after restart
  • Added support for Steam Deck input
  • Buffed some weapons (ultimate orbitals & ultimate scatter guns)

