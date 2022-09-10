 Skip to content

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 10 September 2022

Cleanup Patch 9/10

Added grid material to test maps
Fixed some prop rotation
Removed pickup tooltip
Can no longer step on small props (fixes random character launching)
New menu music

-KK

