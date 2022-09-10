Cleanup Patch 9/10

Added grid material to test maps
Fixed some prop rotation
Removed pickup tooltip
Can no longer step on small props (fixes random character launching)
New menu music
-KK
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added grid material to test maps
Fixed some prop rotation
Removed pickup tooltip
Can no longer step on small props (fixes random character launching)
New menu music
-KK
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update