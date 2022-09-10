Paerty Pie update announcement of September 9 th

Dear players, today we have prepared some important feature updates and bug fixes for you, as follows.

Adjusted the mode of camera rotation, players can choose what they needs: off / snapturn / smooth turn. The wings obtained after passing the level can be switched on and off at any time, so that you can help more players! The paintball in black forest mode will no longer block the player's view. Supporting private servers, suitable for the play of the host / close friends, just download the 'dedicated server' pack from steam page and install it.

(1) Drones can be used in the private server, and can fly the whole field to record.

(2) The drone can track specific players to shoot (first view, third view)

(3) Drones can make voice announcements.

Subsequent features are still under intense development, welcome to pay attention to :

