Hi everyone,

Version 0.4.1 is now live. Just some bugfixes.

Patch notes:

• Fixed a bug that caused items to not be clickable.

• Fixed a bug that caused escape menu to be rendered in front of shop items in the shop screen.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander