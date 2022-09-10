Railbound v1.03 (10 Sep 22)

Patch notes for Railbound v1.03:
- Improved stability on some devices,
- Fixed black stripes (zebra-like) appearing on in-game objects on certain devices,
- Fixed the selection marker appearing in a wrong position when navigating to the “Other” tab in Settings using keyboard / gamepad,
- Fixed not being able to skip more than 1 level when navigating the level selection using keyboard / gamepad,
- Fixed smoke billowing from tunnels after a train crash not having the correct color,
- Fixed world selection UI not having the proper highlight after returning to main menu from a level,
- Fixed arrow buttons above/below category buttons in settings not being interactive,
- Fixed being able to unlock the “Complete all Bonus Levels in World” achievement without completing all bonus levels in that world,
Known issues for Railbound v1.03:
- Steam Deck input is not working as intended, for a workaround please refer to https://steamcommunity.com/app/1967510/discussions/0/3426698343833828352/#c3426698343835002953
- On level 1-9 the tutorial can sometimes improperly point the player to tap on a tile that is untappable,
- [MacOS] Using the V-Sync toggle in Settings can sometimes freeze the game, this is related to a Unity issue which should be fixed once we update the editor: https://issuetracker.unity3d.com/issues/mac-metal-player-freezes-when-vsync-is-turned-on-with-button-onclick-event
Changed depots in developer branch