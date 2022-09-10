 Skip to content

Railbound update for 10 September 2022

Railbound v1.03 (10 Sep 22)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch notes for Railbound v1.03:

  • Improved stability on some devices,
  • Fixed black stripes (zebra-like) appearing on in-game objects on certain devices,
  • Fixed the selection marker appearing in a wrong position when navigating to the “Other” tab in Settings using keyboard / gamepad,
  • Fixed not being able to skip more than 1 level when navigating the level selection using keyboard / gamepad,
  • Fixed smoke billowing from tunnels after a train crash not having the correct color,
  • Fixed world selection UI not having the proper highlight after returning to main menu from a level,
  • Fixed arrow buttons above/below category buttons in settings not being interactive,
  • Fixed being able to unlock the “Complete all Bonus Levels in World” achievement without completing all bonus levels in that world,

Known issues for Railbound v1.03:

