 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 10 September 2022

ver1.03 Additional character updates and Partially in English

Share · View all patches · Build 9489727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-"Alice Murgatroyd" and "Utsuho Reiuji" were added.
-Character adjustments were made.
-Adjusted and added stages.
-The permission function of EXTRA stage was implemented.
-Added skins and items.
-Final ranks were added. A cap was added to the rank point.
-English is now partially supported.
You can change the language from the system menu
-System adjustments have been made.
-Bug fixes have been made.
For more information, please contact
http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1119.html

Changed files in this update

Depot 2089491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link