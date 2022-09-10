ver1.03 Additional character updates and Partially in English

-"Alice Murgatroyd" and "Utsuho Reiuji" were added.
-Character adjustments were made.
-Adjusted and added stages.
-The permission function of EXTRA stage was implemented.
-Added skins and items.
-Final ranks were added. A cap was added to the rank point.
-English is now partially supported.
You can change the language from the system menu
-System adjustments have been made.
-Bug fixes have been made.
For more information, please contact
http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1119.html
