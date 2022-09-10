 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Frontier 2 update for 10 September 2022

Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9489671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes an annoying whining sound when outdoors
  • Tweaked searching for stats in the market so that you don't need to specify if a stat is the "weapon" version or not.

Changed files in this update

Dead Frontier 2 Content Depot 744901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link