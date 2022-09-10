 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One Dreamer update for 10 September 2022

1.0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9489646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Add setting to turn of controller notifications (Controls menu)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix player stats not saving when using memory injector
  • Prevent multiple fast travel profiles being able to be triggered instantaneously

Changed files in this update

Depot 1156382
  • Loading history…
Depot 1156383
  • Loading history…
Depot 1156384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link