1.0.2 Patch Notes

Changes:
- Add setting to turn of controller notifications (Controls menu)
Bug Fixes:
- Fix player stats not saving when using memory injector
- Prevent multiple fast travel profiles being able to be triggered instantaneously
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
Bug Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update