- Added Camera switch to rewards.
- Cameras will now be saved in the scene.
- Removed deprecated sliders from Item Settings.
- In events of internet disconnection, the program will connect itself back to the services once the internet is available again.
VTuber Plus update for 10 September 2022
Update 3.9.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update