VTuber Plus update for 10 September 2022

Update 3.9.8

Build 9489645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Camera switch to rewards.
  • Cameras will now be saved in the scene.
  • Removed deprecated sliders from Item Settings.
  • In events of internet disconnection, the program will connect itself back to the services once the internet is available again.

