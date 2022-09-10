Bloopy & Droopy 1 year anniversary!

Hello everyone,
Today it's already been a year since Bloopy & Droopy was released, our very first game on this platform, time goes by so fast!
Happy Birthday Bloopy & Droopy!
To celebrate it properly, we are releasing the patch 1.2! But what's new in this version?
- We have entirely redesigned the graphics of the game to give you a better experience and for those who have already finished the game maybe the desire to try it again!
- We have also arranged some of the text.
We sincerely hope that you will have a good time on Bloopy & Droopy thanks to these changes, especially in the graphics area, Have fun!
- DreamVeloper Studio.
Changed files in this update