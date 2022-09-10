Bloopy & Droopy 1 year anniversary!

Hello everyone,

Today it's already been a year since Bloopy & Droopy was released, our very first game on this platform, time goes by so fast!

Happy Birthday Bloopy & Droopy!

To celebrate it properly, we are releasing the patch 1.2! But what's new in this version?

We have entirely redesigned the graphics of the game to give you a better experience and for those who have already finished the game maybe the desire to try it again!

the graphics of the game to give you a better experience and for those who have already finished the game maybe the desire to try it again! We have also arranged some of the text.

We sincerely hope that you will have a good time on Bloopy & Droopy thanks to these changes, especially in the graphics area, Have fun!

- DreamVeloper Studio.