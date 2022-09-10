 Skip to content

Bloopy & Droopy update for 10 September 2022

Bloopy & Droopy 1 year anniversary!

Bloopy & Droopy 1 year anniversary!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Today it's already been a year since Bloopy & Droopy was released, our very first game on this platform, time goes by so fast!

Happy Birthday Bloopy & Droopy!

To celebrate it properly, we are releasing the patch 1.2! But what's new in this version?

  • We have entirely redesigned the graphics of the game to give you a better experience and for those who have already finished the game maybe the desire to try it again!
  • We have also arranged some of the text.

We sincerely hope that you will have a good time on Bloopy & Droopy thanks to these changes, especially in the graphics area, Have fun!

- DreamVeloper Studio.

