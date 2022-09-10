Update - Sept. 10

Hi all,

Mostly just spent this update tightening up and tweaking existing functionality again. I also added tank usage to the Support Units tutorial, as there was no clear explanation on how tanks really worked in this game and how you're able to have units follow behind them for protection.

Most importantly, I tweaked the Aerodrome to be less restrictive, but more dependent on the conditions at the front, as well as your own upgrade level.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Added tank cover to Support Units tutorial.

Horizontal trench tiles that are reinforced now confer a firestep bonus to rifle and machine gun units, which boosts their attack power on these tiles.

Offensives are now cancelled if the enemy strikes first, and rescheduled once the enemy offensive is concluded.

Max number of patrols and pilots per patrol has been increased per upgrade level, but pilot and plane recovery is much slower. Pilot readiness and plane ammo/fuel recovery now takes into account the upgrade level of your aerodrome in addition to the overall aerodrome status of the sector.

The number of sorties that can be launched by your Intelligence Officer now also takes into account the upgrade level of your Aerodrome in addition to his Organization level.

Can now customize Readiness threshold for pilots when issuing orders to Intelligence Officer.

Fixed bug in which dugouts couldn't be built by Engineers.

Updated Localization keys:

Thanks for playing!