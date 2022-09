Share · View all patches · Build 9489503 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Added Stat Distribution System. Now you gain points after each level that can be used and distributed between various traits.

Added 1300 new words of voiced dialogue.

Added New Story Cutscenes.

Added More Weapons and Armor items. They can be tested in the battle arena!