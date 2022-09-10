What's NEW in Steam Ver. 09.10.2022r1:

THE MARKET IS OPEN

Mobs now have a chance to drop Mobmania Coins, currency accepted at The Market. These coins can be used to unlock various things such as Characters, Skins (yup, they're here now), Trinkets, and eventually more.

A big concern for us has been the difficulty of the game, especially for players new to the genre. To address this (as well as choice paralysis) we have hand-selected characters we recommend. While difficult characters may be fun to start off with, we hope to see more players consistently taking home a crown. Stop by the Discord for tips. It's also the best place to report any bugs/glitches (we try to fix them ASAP).

Features

The Market

Skins

Changes

Various visual and bug fixes.

Don't worry, your crowns and achievements should still be there!