Major Update 6

Hello! Hope everyone is doing well.

It's been a long time since a new map was added to Nomad Survival, none-the-less some genuinely difficult content. The update today covers both. The new map is very difficult and, well, why not check it out yourself?

Just be prepared for a challenge.

Thanks to all of the beta testers over on our Discord (you can find our Discord here: https://discord.com/invite/779FCkeeWT ) for their help, and of course the Community Translators. Speaking of which, if you'd like to help with translating Nomad Survival (which I would greatly appreciate), I use a website called Localizor for that. You can check it out here: https://www.localizor.com/nomad-survival

Anyway, here's the patch notes!

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

New Map: The Royal Garden

Added 2 new Heritages. What could they be?

Added 15 new Achievements.

"Psychokinesis" Passive has been changed. Every 2 levels, it now grants +1 Item Pickup Range and +5% Item Magnet. At Lv.10, this effect is +3 Item Pickup Range and +30% Item Magnet.

Enemies now unstuck themselves towards the player if they are unable to determine which direction they should be unstucking in.

Enemies no longer unstuck while the game is paused.

Enemies stopped spawning whenever you go below 30 FPS. Its intention was to prevent you from lagging too much in rare situations where this could occur. This number has now been changed from 30 to 2. Enemies will now always spawn unless you're at a crawl on 2 FPS (this should never happen).

The "Gamepad Aiming" option now defaults to being disabled. (If you've played Nomad Survival before, this won't do anything, as your settings are saved to your Save File)

<COMMUNITY> Enemy skills now draw over everything else so that they're more consistently visible.

Code handling for magnetizing items has been rewritten. Effects now stack additively instead of the highest speed taking precedent. This should fix issues regarding items being magnetized to you more slowly than they should. You might not notice this effect much as a player, it's more of an elaborate bug fix.

<COMMUNITY> When clicking the Play button to start a run, you will no longer automatically start moving via mouse movement. This should fix issues regarding people not getting the "Like A Stone" achievement (you technically moved at the very beginning of the run before this change, which is why you would fail the achievement).

The Whisperer now gets some invincibility frames after their Spirit despawns, to prevent issues where your Spirit despawns in the middle of your Character being hit with projectiles, resulting in instant-death.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where you would incorrectly gain additional iframes with higher Game Speeds. This means that the duration of being invincible lasted longer than it should've on higher Game Speeds.

Fixed issue where long projectiles (arrows, spears, etc.) shot from enemies would not have their hitbox rotated properly, meaning that they would have a wide, short hitbox regardless of the direction they're facing.

Fixed issue where if "Gamepad Aiming" is Enabled and you have a Gamepad plugged in, but never use it, you'll always fire an arrow in the direction you're moving instead of towards the cursor as it should be.

Fixed issue where enemies would move unusually slow when playing on +50% Game Speed.

Fixed issue where items (EXP, Coins, etc.) would be moved towards the bottom of the player sprite, which resulted in rare situations where items would move to you and stop just before being picked up.

Fixed issue where when playing as the Quickling and going for the Weapon Skill Evolution where your Weapon Skill has permanent uptime, if playing in the first Challenge of The Dry Marsh, your Speed Wakes would be unusually massive.

Fixed issue where pets would not roam properly when playing on higher Game Speeds.

Fixed issue where some Knight skills would incorrectly count as Spectral Sword damage.

WHAT'S NEXT

Nomad Survival is pretty content rich, and as I've worked on it I've slowly but surely began to lose the passion for it that I once had. Next to be worked on will be moving the game into a 1.0 state after polishing it up and introducing more ways to spend Gemstones.

I apologize to anyone that may be disappointed by this decision. For a $3 game, Nomad Survival still has a lot going on for it and I can't keep it going forever. I made a couple promises that I can't keep and for that I am truly sorry to anyone that was looking forward to some of the features I had said would be implemented into Nomad Survival.

It wouldn't make any sense to force myself to keep working on the game because content would not be made with the care and love that it deserves and it would end up being rushed. As it stands right now, this map will be the last map for Nomad Survival.

As a one-man dev, I've spent a great many hours working on this game and at this point I'm ready to move on. Thank you to the community and all of those that gave their support. When I say you're all awesome, I mean it.

I don't know when 1.0 will come, but it's not going to contain too many exciting new things. As I said, just polishing the game up and adding in more stuff to spend Gemstones on. That's really about it. Other than that, I want to move onto a new project. I don't want to disappoint anyone (you have no idea how much announcing this was bothering me) but at the same time, I have to be realistic. I hope everyone understands.

Thank you for reading. You have all my love.

Stay awesome!