Shadowforge update for 10 September 2022

Patch 8.2.0

Patch 8.2.0 · Build 9489166

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now when recording yourself drawing on the canvas, it will choose the first layer as the movie roll. Please use what background you want on that layer so that the background won't be completly black in your gif file.

See you in the shadows.

