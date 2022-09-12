1.0 Roadmap, Show Your Best Magnus, Patch Note.

Hi guys! We hope that everyone is having fun so far and enjoying your time capturing all the new Magnus over the week. We know that there's a lot of reports regarding the bugs but please rest assured that we will be addressing all of them as we move forward. We remain fully committed to fixing the game and the 1.0 release is just a beginning of the game so please bear with us a little longer. With that said, here's a roadmap showing what's coming up next and we plan to continue updating the game until the end of 2023 if everything goes according to plan.

As you can see from the image above, new content will be added all the way to the end of 2023 and while new content are coming, we will be working on bug fixing as well. Regular updates for the game will be rolled out from time to time to address the existing issues so you can enjoy the new content without any issues.

Next up, we believe that many of you have spent the week playing the game and we would like to see an image of your favorite Magnus! There's over a hundred different types of Magnus in the game and it will be great if you can share your screenshots with us regarding your preference.

You can join our community Discord and post your best Magnus screenshots in the #spoilers channel and we will be picking some of them and showcasing them in the upcoming update that's coming next Monday! Feel free to showcase and share your favorite catch of the week and we shall share it with the world! Here's the link to our community Discord:

https://discord.gg/Krsmryfghz

Last but not least, here's the patch note on the things that we have fixed so far:

The control tab disappear when using a controller.

The fifth page of Caren's Carpenter Shop page is blank.

"Someone in trouble" quest indicator does not appear on the map once arrived in the correct area.

The user is unable to interact with the Blip located in Vokka Town.

Removing a held item into storage does not remove the item from the players hands.

There are collision issues with Magnus and stairs in different areas of the game. (Frigid Outpost) (Dust Storm)

The scrollbar of the "option" menu goes to the opposite direction when using click and drag.

The Volcano Biome meteors are hitting the player after teleporting to other areas of the game.

A hitch occurs when opening the credit menu on a fresh boot.

Multiplayer clients who joined Kairoot festival will be stuck in "Waiting for player..." forever.

Updated Credit Scenes.

Chopping fully grown trees in the farm will sometimes cause players to be stuck.

We have also added a new in-game bug reporting system and you can activate it just by double tapping the top left corner of the screen and it should pop up. Click "Send report" and you can insert the details about your encounter and it will be sent straight to us! This will speed up our bug fixing significantly so we would like to thank you in advance for helping out.

That is all for today's update and we look forward to seeing your favorite Magnus screenshots in our community Discord! :)