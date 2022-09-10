- Reworked all-the-way-through shapes.
- Penetrators have a new Euler-integrated knot force solver. They squish and stretch lots.
KoboldKare update for 10 September 2022
Patch 347_B36B3EA
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update