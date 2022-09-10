 Skip to content

Siren's Call update for 10 September 2022

Version 1.141 (Small quick save bug fix)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Fixed an issue with the quick save, where loading a game from an quick save and then quick saving again would halt any inputs the player would make after loading.

