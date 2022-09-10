- Fixed locked upgrade options when the prerequisites were met but not finalized while re-investing points.
- Fixed knockback not ever being reset when the Hard Knock upgrade was being removed.
- It no longer looks like you can select mods that you do not have the prerequisite requirement for.
- Fixed a few few errors in text fields.
Circuit Breaker update for 10 September 2022
Patch Notes - September 9th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
