Airmen 1.23.13: More Rogue Drones

Friends of the laser drone go rogue this update with hordes of demo drones and Mechalodon drones appearing across the archipelago.

The mag beam has also been adjusted to wobble it's beam. The wobble magnitude is affected by accuracy scaling. Now that a quad mag beam ship will struggle to snipe a steering wheel at max range, it's high range damage falloff has been reduced.

1.23.13

Major Features

Added rogue demo and Mechalodon drone swarms.

Minor Features