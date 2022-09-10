 Skip to content

Airmen update for 10 September 2022

Airmen 1.23.13: More Rogue Drones

Share · Build 9488884

Friends of the laser drone go rogue this update with hordes of demo drones and Mechalodon drones appearing across the archipelago.

The mag beam has also been adjusted to wobble it's beam. The wobble magnitude is affected by accuracy scaling. Now that a quad mag beam ship will struggle to snipe a steering wheel at max range, it's high range damage falloff has been reduced.

1.23.13

Major Features
  • Added rogue demo and Mechalodon drone swarms.
Minor Features
  • Added wobble to the mag beam's beam that scales in intensity with accuracy scaling.
  • Reduced the range damage falloff of the mag beam from 100%>50% to 100%>70%.

