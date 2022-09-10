-
Reset Camera is now gradual, holding prevents gyro motion.
Controller configs now have Reset Camera on Right Thumbstick press.
Only Flicks.
Only Rolling.
Gyro activated on Edge.
Gyro activated on Edge. Flicks only.
Gyro activated on Edge. Rolling only.
Gyro activated in Middle.
Gyro activated in Middle. Flicks only.
Gyro activated in Middle. Rolling only.
Flicks Reset Horizon. Half Roll Speed
Flicks Reset Horizon. Half Roll Speed. Gyro activated on Edge.
Flicks Reset Horizon. Half Roll Speed. Gyro activated in Middle.
Flick stick with half roll speed.
Zombie Death Quota update for 10 September 2022
Novelty Flick Stick Settings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
