Zombie Death Quota update for 10 September 2022

Novelty Flick Stick Settings

Share · View all patches · Build 9488865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reset Camera is now gradual, holding prevents gyro motion.

  • Controller configs now have Reset Camera on Right Thumbstick press.

  • Only Flicks.

  • Only Rolling.

  • Gyro activated on Edge.

  • Gyro activated on Edge. Flicks only.

  • Gyro activated on Edge. Rolling only.

  • Gyro activated in Middle.

  • Gyro activated in Middle. Flicks only.

  • Gyro activated in Middle. Rolling only.

  • Flicks Reset Horizon. Half Roll Speed

  • Flicks Reset Horizon. Half Roll Speed. Gyro activated on Edge.

  • Flicks Reset Horizon. Half Roll Speed. Gyro activated in Middle.

  • Flick stick with half roll speed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921531
  • Loading history…
