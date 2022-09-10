Rule No. 2 (Patch 1.1)

Change-list:
-- Fixed leaderboard issues (leaderboards and save files reset, SORRY!)
-- Fixed a spawning issue in 'BBC Sequence'.
Thanks!
-- Oddkins, Director, Walk Without Rhythm Games.
: )
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Change-list:
-- Fixed leaderboard issues (leaderboards and save files reset, SORRY!)
-- Fixed a spawning issue in 'BBC Sequence'.
Thanks!
-- Oddkins, Director, Walk Without Rhythm Games.
: )
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update