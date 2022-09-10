 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rule No. 2 update for 10 September 2022

Rule No. 2 (Patch 1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9488818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change-list:

-- Fixed leaderboard issues (leaderboards and save files reset, SORRY!)
-- Fixed a spawning issue in 'BBC Sequence'.

Thanks!

-- Oddkins, Director, Walk Without Rhythm Games.

: )

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link