Escape From Meat City update for 10 September 2022

Update 1

Build 9488811

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first official update! Mostly minor visual updates and quality of life features:

  • Removed buggy floating 3d text of weapon names
  • Added UI element to show the name of the currently equipped weapon
  • Weapons now have a + added to the end of their name each time they are upgraded, making it easier to keep track of which instances have been upgraded and how much
  • Tombstone level improvements
  • Refinery level improvements
  • Cleaned up weapon input handling code to reduce occasional odd behaviors
  • Backend networking improvements

