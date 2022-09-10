The first official update! Mostly minor visual updates and quality of life features:
- Removed buggy floating 3d text of weapon names
- Added UI element to show the name of the currently equipped weapon
- Weapons now have a + added to the end of their name each time they are upgraded, making it easier to keep track of which instances have been upgraded and how much
- Tombstone level improvements
- Refinery level improvements
- Cleaned up weapon input handling code to reduce occasional odd behaviors
- Backend networking improvements
Changed files in this update