Movie Quest update for 10 September 2022

Halloween Tribute

Movie Quest update for 10 September 2022

Build 9488782

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 6


Halloween Tribute Special:

(I love this holiday so much we're doing it early)

Event runs from 9/9-11/11

  • Added Halloween Decorations.
  • Added new movie "House On Haunted Hill" Starring Vincent Price.
  • Added new movie "Batman 1966" Starring Adam West.
  • Added new quest talk to complete for a Halloween Tribute Reward! (talk to zombie coming out of the grave in front of "House On Haunted Hill" big poster)
  • Added Pumpkin Lantern Halloween Reward.

General Changes:

  • Ended "Last Man On Earth" Starring Vincent Price and replaced it with "House On A Haunted Hill" Starring Vincent Price.
  • Ended "Attack Of The Monsters" and replaced it with "Batman 1966" Starring Adam West.
  • Added a new trailer for Batman 1966 to the lobby after the welcome message.
  • Optimized lobby FPS more.
  • Changed some lighting.
  • Dimmed the lighting in the theaters.
  • Changed the wall color from purple to black inside the theaters so its less distracting.
  • Fixed a collider issue on seats in theater 2.
  • Fixed Karen NPC dialog.
  • Fixed an issue with zombie quest NPC's connecting.
  • Added Mouse Sensitivity slider.

