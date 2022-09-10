Update 6
Halloween Tribute Special:
(I love this holiday so much we're doing it early)
Event runs from 9/9-11/11
- Added Halloween Decorations.
- Added new movie "House On Haunted Hill" Starring Vincent Price.
- Added new movie "Batman 1966" Starring Adam West.
- Added new quest talk to complete for a Halloween Tribute Reward! (talk to zombie coming out of the grave in front of "House On Haunted Hill" big poster)
- Added Pumpkin Lantern Halloween Reward.
General Changes:
- Ended "Last Man On Earth" Starring Vincent Price and replaced it with "House On A Haunted Hill" Starring Vincent Price.
- Ended "Attack Of The Monsters" and replaced it with "Batman 1966" Starring Adam West.
- Added a new trailer for Batman 1966 to the lobby after the welcome message.
- Optimized lobby FPS more.
- Changed some lighting.
- Dimmed the lighting in the theaters.
- Changed the wall color from purple to black inside the theaters so its less distracting.
- Fixed a collider issue on seats in theater 2.
- Fixed Karen NPC dialog.
- Fixed an issue with zombie quest NPC's connecting.
- Added Mouse Sensitivity slider.
Changed files in this update