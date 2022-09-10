 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 10 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.09

Share · View all patches · Build 9488778

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updates to the Russian translation.
  • Re-added the French translation with updates. (Note that this translation will still have some very strange translations. These are machine-translated and have not yet been translated by the actual human translator. Kindly ignore them.)
  • Fixed major memory leak when jumping to a new system that was causing the previous system(s) to not be unloaded from memory.
  • Likely fix for desyncs that happen during in-system FTL jumps.
  • Possible fix for shield VFX staying up after a shield is deactivated or destroyed.
  • Fixed crash when a "landmark" that gives sight for the player (such as a friendly station, FTL beacon, or FTL gate) comes within sight of another such landmark.
  • Fixed bug where in some circumstances it was not possible to rebuild a destroyed part by placing the same part over top.
  • Fixed not being able to select any starting ship when playing on Imagineer difficulty.
  • Fixed not being able to save if for some reason the FTL jump-in VFX don't play. (Still trying to figure out why the VFX don't play.)
  • Fixed the Ion Beam tutorial displaying when buying missile launcher blueprints.
  • Misc music updates.

