- Updates to the Russian translation.
- Re-added the French translation with updates. (Note that this translation will still have some very strange translations. These are machine-translated and have not yet been translated by the actual human translator. Kindly ignore them.)
- Fixed major memory leak when jumping to a new system that was causing the previous system(s) to not be unloaded from memory.
- Likely fix for desyncs that happen during in-system FTL jumps.
- Possible fix for shield VFX staying up after a shield is deactivated or destroyed.
- Fixed crash when a "landmark" that gives sight for the player (such as a friendly station, FTL beacon, or FTL gate) comes within sight of another such landmark.
- Fixed bug where in some circumstances it was not possible to rebuild a destroyed part by placing the same part over top.
- Fixed not being able to select any starting ship when playing on Imagineer difficulty.
- Fixed not being able to save if for some reason the FTL jump-in VFX don't play. (Still trying to figure out why the VFX don't play.)
- Fixed the Ion Beam tutorial displaying when buying missile launcher blueprints.
- Misc music updates.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 10 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
