Crash Override Early Access Released Today!

Happy to announce that Crash Override released today as an Early Access title on Steam for Windows PC.

Crash Override is the retro cyber action roguelite with a unique 2D monochrome 80s CRT visual style, and a driving retro synthwave soundtrack.

Become part of the conversation as we work towards adding more game features and content.

Thank you to all who helped get this game to Early Access! You're all amazing!

The game is now for sale - but that doesn't mean things end here. There's still lots to do, and new features / content to add over the next 6-12 months before full release. Hope that you'll want to stay for that journey.

As detailed in the last regular update on Monday, currently in-progress are; a post-run review screen, showcase for weapons collected, and another for enemies encountered.

The plan is to do minor and regular updates as we get reported bugs to fix, and as new features are completed.

Here's to many more updates to come!