- Upgrade to golang v1.19.1
- Upgrade to ebiten v2.4.2, which supposedly improves both app startup time.
- Round the corners of most UI elements and put gradient backgrounds on several screens, to be easier on the eyes.
- Switch default renderer to OpenGL on windows, it seems to get significantly better performance in remake in testing.
- Fix issue where 'buggy speed' change warning appeared to new players who had never experienced the old versions with weird speed.
- When hitting slash to show debug info, display graphics library used as well (OpenGL/DirectX/Metal).
- Add new -opengl commandline switch to force game into opengl render mode, and -directx that forces directx (only applies to windows version).
- Original: Fix rare race condition where item farm rate measurements would skip updating as expected if you had multiple changes going in at around the same time.
- Original: Performance improvements.
- Modernize demo to support multiple save states, and begin shipping demo version again.
Idle Armada update for 10 September 2022
UI Improvements, Bugfixes, Performance Gains - 0.13.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
