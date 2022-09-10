 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 10 September 2022

UI Improvements, Bugfixes, Performance Gains - 0.13.1.0

10 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgrade to golang v1.19.1
  • Upgrade to ebiten v2.4.2, which supposedly improves both app startup time.
  • Round the corners of most UI elements and put gradient backgrounds on several screens, to be easier on the eyes.
  • Switch default renderer to OpenGL on windows, it seems to get significantly better performance in remake in testing.
  • Fix issue where 'buggy speed' change warning appeared to new players who had never experienced the old versions with weird speed.
  • When hitting slash to show debug info, display graphics library used as well (OpenGL/DirectX/Metal).
  • Add new -opengl commandline switch to force game into opengl render mode, and -directx that forces directx (only applies to windows version).
  • Original: Fix rare race condition where item farm rate measurements would skip updating as expected if you had multiple changes going in at around the same time.
  • Original: Performance improvements.
  • Modernize demo to support multiple save states, and begin shipping demo version again.

