Update v1.0.5.0

Hello adventurers!
We have a small patch today, but a big one is coming next week. Thanks again for all the support and feedback through our forum and discord.
Changes
- Increase slider for Trader items (you can buy more than 10 items now);
- Changed the region name during Multiplayer connection, instead of game options;
- You can now use Exotic Fish Bait with different rods.
Fixes
- Fixed error with Bee Hive (and Aquatic Traps) for online, now it will harvest correctly;
- Some Fishing Rods were missing, but now correctly fixed (you can find it while exploring for treasures).
Changed files in this update