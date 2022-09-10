 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 10 September 2022

Update v1.0.5.0

Build 9488606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

We have a small patch today, but a big one is coming next week. Thanks again for all the support and feedback through our forum and discord.

Changes

  • Increase slider for Trader items (you can buy more than 10 items now);
  • Changed the region name during Multiplayer connection, instead of game options;
  • You can now use Exotic Fish Bait with different rods.

Fixes

  • Fixed error with Bee Hive (and Aquatic Traps) for online, now it will harvest correctly;
  • Some Fishing Rods were missing, but now correctly fixed (you can find it while exploring for treasures).

