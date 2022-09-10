Spryward Devlog #6

Steam Deck Footage :
New Quick Sling Animation
Fixed some air animation bugs
Fixed some animation botches on the Anger Suit
Fixed some bugs in regards to releasing and starting a wall slide
Stopped a weird bug where you could wall slide left on nothing if you were positioned just right about against an adjacent wall
Added more frames to update Sling Animation over duration of swing
Added mantle feature while wall climbing if you press b
The training room is larger now
Added zombie soldier enemy to the training room
Partially Fixed bug where Metroborg could jump out of bounds and get stuck
Pole Flip Animation is now faster and releases quicker for more room for extra actions
Created auto adjusting panel resizer for cutscenes when using a Steam Deck
All combat SFX have been reworked on Spryward's side
Every enemy has new consistent hit impact fx w/ consistent defeat impact fx
Every enemy has similar and consistent defeated impact SFX
Light attacks are a bit longer now
Fixed bug where wall running sfx loop wouldn't stop once started
Note from Dev :
Steam Deck is here! I already have a checklist of stuff to take care of to improve the experience. I'll be working on a new Steam input layout for Spryward to function better on the Steam Deck. There's also some odd flickering with decals like doors or foliage. I've got a lot to investigate, but I'm satisfied with my first impressions playing on the Steam Deck.
Changed files in this update