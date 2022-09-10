Spryward Devlog #6

Steam Deck Footage :



New Quick Sling Animation

Fixed some air animation bugs

Fixed some animation botches on the Anger Suit

Fixed some bugs in regards to releasing and starting a wall slide

Stopped a weird bug where you could wall slide left on nothing if you were positioned just right about against an adjacent wall

Added more frames to update Sling Animation over duration of swing

Added mantle feature while wall climbing if you press b

The training room is larger now

Added zombie soldier enemy to the training room

Partially Fixed bug where Metroborg could jump out of bounds and get stuck

Pole Flip Animation is now faster and releases quicker for more room for extra actions

Created auto adjusting panel resizer for cutscenes when using a Steam Deck

All combat SFX have been reworked on Spryward's side

Every enemy has new consistent hit impact fx w/ consistent defeat impact fx

Every enemy has similar and consistent defeated impact SFX

Light attacks are a bit longer now

Fixed bug where wall running sfx loop wouldn't stop once started

Note from Dev :

Steam Deck is here! I already have a checklist of stuff to take care of to improve the experience. I'll be working on a new Steam input layout for Spryward to function better on the Steam Deck. There's also some odd flickering with decals like doors or foliage. I've got a lot to investigate, but I'm satisfied with my first impressions playing on the Steam Deck.